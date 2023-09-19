FG partners Wema Bank to lift 2m youths, 1m MSMEs

The Federal Government and Wema Bank on Monday announced plans to begin a training programme that will impact two million youths and one million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who received an update report on the programme during a courtesy visit by Moruf Oseni, the managing director of WEMA Bank, lauded the partnership of the bank for the initiative

The FGN/ALAT Digital Skill-Novation Programme will be formally launched by the vice president on September 29 in Abuja.

The delegation was at the State House to brief the Shettima on the progress made in the implementation of the FGN-ALAT Digital Skill-Novation Programme – an initiative of a partnership between the Federal Government and Wema Bank.

Speaking on the support and commitment of the bank in the execution of the initiative, the VP said “I will call on you to be above board. You are a good organization. I want to thank you most sincerely for your initiative and commitment, be rest assured that we will fulfil our own part of the bargain.”

Speaking to State House correspondents later in an interview, Moruf Oseni, MD, WEMA Bank, said they were at the Presidential Villa to brief the Vice President on “how far we have gone on the FGN/ALAT project. The vice president was very happy, and shortly you will hear from his office about how we want to progress with this programme, part of this is to help create innovation hubs across the country for us.

“Mr President came out with a very bold and audacious plan on how to revive the Nigerian economy. The banks are key players and we will do our best to actualise this. If Nigeria does well, the financial institutions will do well. Mr. President is 100 percent on track and we are totally in support of his administration.”