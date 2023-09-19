Lagos Central youths promote healthy living with #KeepFit program

In an effort to inspire a healthier lifestyle among young people, the Lagos Central Youth recently hosted a “Healthy Lifestyle Program” themed “Lagos Central Youth #KeepFit: Good Health, Great Economy.” This event took place at Muri-Okunola Park in Victoria Island and featured a range of activities aimed at promoting physical fitness and overall well-being.

Young participants from various parts of Lagos Central enthusiastically attended the program, which aimed to boost the productivity of the youth and emphasize the importance of physical fitness, proper nutrition, and mental well-being in society.

Abdulmumin Edidi, the Representative of Lagos Central Senatorial District in the Nigerian Youth Parliament, praised the commitment of the constituency’s young people in organizing this program. He reiterated his dedication to advocating for and facilitating opportunities for the rapid development of youth in the region.

Edidi noted, “The significance of good health among young people cannot be underestimated. It not only enhances their individual well-being but also contributes to personal financial stability.”

During the health checks conducted at the event, concerns arose regarding high blood pressure among some young attendees. This prompted discussions about the dangers of high blood pressure, especially among the youth.

The program featured a variety of activities, including fitness sessions and aerobics led by I-Fitness Center, essential health check-ups, massages provided by Unwind by Oriki, nutritional assessments and consultations by Khairo Diet Clinics, blood donation facilitated by the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service, Hepatitis-B screening and vaccination by Medplus Pharmacy, as well as emergency response training and services offered by Emergency Response Africa (ERA).

Several prominent leaders, including Lanre Afinni, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Lagos Island 02, Adekunle Williams, Council Leader of Lagos Island East LCDA, Busola Akeredolu, former SSA Social Development to Governor Sanwoolu, Emeritus NYCN Lagos Central Leader Akin Allen, Chairman NYCN Lagos State, Comr. Lekan Oba, Dynamite Tobi Adebiyi-Shatoke, and numerous other youth leaders, graced the event with their presence.

The program also received support and well-wishes from Hon. Mojisola Meranda, Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, and Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu of Eti-Osa 02.

Participants had the opportunity to win various gift items, including bomber jackets, tee-shirts, baseball jackets, wireless headsets, and gym vouchers from I-Fitness Center through a raffle draw, courtesy of BoomPlay.