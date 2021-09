Facebook has launched an educational campaign #NoFalseNewsZone, in partnership with Big Cabal Media and Comic Republic. The aim of this campaign is to sensitize Nigerians on how to identify and report false news, as well as educate them on the actions to take to help minimise its spread in Nigeria. “At Facebook, we are committed…

