Expert urges more cloud solution adoption to boost consumer experience

Companies that want to improve their customers’ experience when they interact with their products and services need to invest more in cloud solutions, says Bamidele Adetayo, chief executive officer at Oaperg.

Adetayo says this is the direction many forward-looking companies are facing. A recent IHS Markit analysis of over 300 firms found that 74 percent have migrated their applications back on-premises from the cloud after failing to reach the anticipated goal or returns.

Oaperg recently launched Cloud Exo, a combination of cloud, multi-cloud, and on-premises approaches, to update outdated IT systems. By focusing on the necessary technological investments and timing them well, Cloud Exo can help organisations go to the public cloud, modernize their existing systems, or do all three.

“The good news about either of these approaches is that they can be both hybrid cloud and IT outsourcing with long-standing customers; specifically, we are helping customers modernise their existing IT estates and building new private cloud capabilities to run their vital-business-driven (VBD) applications,” said Soromidayo Lawal, client manager, and sales executive at Oaperg.

Cloud Exo provides three features including Cloud-native applications, secure digital transformation, and mainframe modernisation. The company said it has had remarkable success converting applications to cloud-native utilitisng automated techniques. In one instance, it enabled a Texas-based US health pharmacy to improve business agility and develop a solid foundation for expansion on an open, effective, and secure platform. To achieve that, some workloads were migrated to the public cloud, while others remained on-premises to public cloud, while other remained on-premised to secure data and keep expenses in check.

Only a tiny portion of the workload could be successfully migrated by the company’s former vendor, who used a lift-and-shift strategy and was nowhere to be found. In less than a year, Oaperg used automated, repeatable cloud migration services and a proven factory approach for transforming legacy code to cloud-native language to migrate around eight applications and servers to the cloud. This ensured that Oaperg completed the successful on-premises exoneration on time.

The company describes secure digital transformation as one of the most critical steps that firms must muster. Personal services, client data, and fundamental processes must be safeguarded by tightening security perimeters in existing IT infrastructure before the cloud may be accessed. The insurance industry, which relies heavily on regulations and data, cannot function without this method.

“We worked with a US retail giant to help them modernise their mainframe-based system for processing invoices in millions. Now, the client can move with the same agility as cloud-native businesses and gain additional value from its platform,” Oaperg noted.

The company recommends that to migrate to the cloud successfully, the focus needs to be on business outcomes rather than the technology itself. Business leaders should take the lead in modernising the IT estate as failure to do so is not an option.