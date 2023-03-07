Ericsson, AXIAN Telecom strengthen partnership at Mobile World Congress 2023

Ericsson, a telecommunication company, and AXIAN Telecom have strengthened their partnership at Mobile World Congress 2023, Barcelona, Spain for the modernisation of AXIAN Telecom’s operations in Madagascar, Telma Madagascar’s radio access network (RAN), microwave transport infrastructure, and core networks.

The two companies also announce the launch of 5G and the modernisation and expansion of the existing 4G network across Tanzania through AXIAN Telecom’s operations in the country, Tigo Tanzania. 5G is now launched in Dar Es Salaam, Dodoma, and Zanzibar and will be gradually rolled out across the country at strategic locations.

Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa says:” We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with AXIAN Telecom by deploying the latest network solutions jointly with Telma Madagascar and Tigo Tanzania. We are also proud to witness the launch of 5G in Tanzania. Our long-standing partnership will continue to flourish with our commitment to provide scalable and sustainable technologies to AXIAN Telecom to enhance user experiences and boost digitalization in its operating countries.”

Deploying future-proof solutions for 4G and 5G deployment from the Ericsson Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolio will provide faster and more reliable mobile services throughout Madagascar while reducing network energy consumption and enhancing the 5G ecosystem.

The Ericsson Microwave portfolio is a key component in the modernization of Telma Madagascar’s network. With its market- leading microwave family, MINI-LINK 6600, Ericsson will provide a cost-efficient and versatile solution for the mobile transport network. The modernization also includes the expansion and upgrade of existing IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), virtual User Data Consolidation (UDC), virtual charging and virtual

Mediation.

Ericsson is currently upgrading Tigo Tanzania’s existing 4G network with RAN products and microwave solutions (MINI-LINK 6000). Leveraging the latest energy-efficient products from the 5G Ericsson Radio System portfolio, Tigo’s network is being expanded and upgraded to increase network capacity, providing the benefits of a fast and reliable connection.

In both Madagascar and Tanzania, AXIAN Telecom continues to roll out its Data4All strategy, providing the best quality network experience for consumers and businesses alike and aiming to reach 100% 4G coverage in those two countries in the near future.

Hassanein Hiridjee, chairman of AXIAN Telecom says: “Strengthening our partnership with Ericsson is a step further in our commitment to providing top-notch network experiences across our markets. Under our partnership, we will be boosting digitalization across Madagascar and Tanzania, increasing network capacities, and providing enhanced speeds to our customers. We are looking forward to the deployment of more agile networks that will indeed bring about digital inclusion across Africa.”

In order to stay ahead of the rising demand for mobile broadband services, AXIAN Telecom is significantly investing in its network infrastructure aiming to increase access to broadband internet, improve the delivery of connected services and transform the daily lives of the communities in it operates in.