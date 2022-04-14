Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share

Days after purchasing a 9.2 percent stake in twitter and considering joining the Board of Directors, Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, has offered to buy the platform for $54.20 a share, disclosing that the microblogging platform needs to be transformed privately.

The CEO made this known in a letter sent to Twitter Chairman, Bret Taylor and disclosed in securities filing.

Musk said the social space serves as a democratic voice all around the globe informed his decision to invest in the company.

“I invested in twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” he wrote.

Twitter shares according to a statement jumped 12 percent in premarket trading after closing at $45 a share on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Tesla Boss revealed the 9.2 percent stake in the social media space recently this Month, a development which sent shares closing up 27 percent.

The company also announced that Musk would join its board of directors, but later reversed the plans.

“As a result, I am offering to buy 100 percent of twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, 54 percent premium over the day before I began investing in twitter and a 38 percent premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced.

“My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Twitter shares have fluctuated in recent weeks following the news from Musk, but are up 6 percent this year and 18.5 percent since the start of the month.

The Tesla CEO offer values Twitter at about $43 billion.