Elon Musk joins Twitter board of directors after acquiring stake

Following the purchase of 9.2 percent shares in Twitter, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, electric vehicles and clean energy company, joins the microblogging platform’s board of Directors.

Parag Agrawal, the CEO of twitter disclosed this in his official Twitter page on Tuesday.

He noted that Elon Musk’s appointment as a member of the board will be of great impact on the community and the boardroom.

“I am excited to share that we are appointing Elon Musk to our board. Through conversations with him in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring value to the board,” Parag tweeted.

While confirming the appointment, the Tesla CEO took to his official twitter handle to express delight on the recent appointment and pledge to bring a positive change to the board in the coming months.

“Looking forward to working with Parag and twitter board to make significant improvements to twitter in coming months,” Musk tweeted.

Parag also commended Musk’s effort in always using the platform to speak his mind, adding that such persons are what the board members need.

“He is both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on twitter and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, many congratulated him on the new appointment, while many also stood against him on the recent development.

@john o smith countered the tweet made by the Twitter CEO about Musk adding value to the board, asking why he did not realised that before his conversation with Musk.

“Ok, so, prior to ‘recent weeks’ you did not think Elon Musk would bring great value to your board. But through conversations, he made clear his value. How much exactly was the great value he brought you, to change your minds? And, Are you proud of your decision,” Smith tweeted.

Also reacting to the tweet, @Vick Chuck stated that she is set to delete the platform after questioning the reason behind the appointment.

“Time to delete twitter I guess. Elon doesn’t realize that private platforms are not beholden to the same rules of Free speech. Also he failed to disclose his stock purchase. So make him a board member,” She tweeted