Ehizua Hub, a social enterprise and creative technology hub has officially opened an education and creative technology hub. This aims to make online learning of creative technology programs easily accessible in Nigeria and Africa through university admissions and scholarship, corporate accelerator programs, and global opportunities. The technology hub which is the first of its kind…

