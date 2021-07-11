elev8 Education aims to train 1000 Nigerian businesses in digital and technical skills

Elev8 education, Nigeria’s leading technology educational partner and digital skilling academy for businesses and governments, recently announced its mandate at a media event at its VI Lagos headquarters to train up to 1000 companies in technology specialized training programs by 2022 to help businesses reach their full potential.

This announcement comes on the heels of the earlier release of an elev8 report on the path to Nigeria’s knowledge economy, specifically the role of digital transformation and upskilling in driving economic growth. elev8 aspires to replicate its success in other countries in order to help transform Nigeria’s business landscape.

Country Head, Ashim Egunjobi, speaking at a media event held at the elev8 education office in Lagos, said, “The country is currently recovering from the economic repercussions, and we recognize that businesses/companies, both public and private, are also trying to recover.”

As we enter the second half of the year, it’s critical to reflect, strategize, and ensure that businesses employ all available technology tools to scale up their operations in order to fulfil their objectives.

Read also: Unilag Staff School annex promotes young authors, presents 8 new books

While information technology drives innovation, and innovation is the path to business success, elev8’s commitment is to help equip IT specialists, business managers, and leaders in over 1000 companies by 2022 to upskill and reskill so that they can comprehend, adapt, and implement these technological advancements and tools in a variety of ways and thrive in the ever-changing digital landscape, thereby increasing the value chain and growing the economy.’’

Across the world, businesses across all sectors are accelerating adoption of technology and digitalization to establish a competitive edge, drive growth and ensure efficiency. Nigeria’s workforce has to be technologically educated, trained, and upskilled as the country strives to stay up with the rest of the globe. Failure to do so would be devastating, as our country and industries would be swiftly left behind in today’s global economy.

elev8 aims to be a leading global player for mass digital skilling and transformative education initiatives.

Our purpose is to make a social impact in the countries where we operate.

To learn more, visit https://www.elev8me.com/en-us/landing-pages/executiveprogramplaintemplate

About elev8

elev8 is a global academy that offers technology specialized training programs. We are passionate about driving business development and growth in a constantly evolving and increasingly challenging digital landscape.

Our global academy equips business leaders, teams, and organizations with the skills they need to leverage the potential of innovative technologies and digital trends.

As government and industry look to prepare Nigeria´s labor force for growth, elev8 offers unique learning opportunities to equip people with the most in-demand skills and experience in exciting modern technologies, including big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud, and cybersecurity.

To find out more about elev8 visit: https://www.elev8me.com/