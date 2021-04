Subscribers on the MTN network will once be able to use bank channels to buy airtime and data as the telco and commercial banks reach a consensus over the review of the commission in contention. In a letter first reported by The Cable, the telco said it has agreed to revert to the status quo…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login