Applications for Web3 education surpass 80,000 worldwide – Binance

Binance Charity, the philanthropic arm of Binance, a blockchain infrastructure provider has revealed that applications for Web3 study have reached 82,200 in just six months.

Over $2.2 million in BUSD was donated during 2022 with projects spanning France, Senegal, Nigeria, Australia, Germany, Cyprus, Ukraine, South Africa, and Brazil, offering students the opportunity to study Web3-related courses free of charge.

Helen Hai, head of Binance Charity revealed in total Binance Charity will be offering 67,155 scholarship places but that many of these are yet to even open to applications.

Binance Charity is partnering with Binance Academy and several top academic and vocational institutions to deliver these projects including the University of Western Australia, the University of Nicosia, and the Frankfurt School of Finance among others.

“The response to our Web3 education projects has been unprecedented, showing the keen appetite of so many people to learn about blockchain, De-Fi, NFTs, coding, and much more.

“And, we’re seeing interest from a diverse range of people, including a great ratio of women, which is something I feel particularly passionate about.

“With so many more education initiatives and amazing pipeline partners, we’ve never been more excited to build a more inclusive Web3 world,” Hai said.

So far Binance’s donations alone have funded 259,180 hours of training and education in the classroom, in boot camps, and in community workshops.

IT Generation kick-started the global Binance Charity Scholar Programme in June, an initiative designed to help eastern Ukrainians, who have lost their jobs due to the war, to re-train and re-enter the job market in western Ukraine.

Other projects include vocational training for 10,000 people, including a specific course for 2000 women reducing the gender gap in the ecosystem and increasing the diversity of talent supply with the Frankfurt School of Blockchain in Germany.

Besides, in France, Binance Charity partnered with Simplon to enable 10,000 people from disadvantaged communities where unemployment is on the increase to learn and enter the growing blockchain industry.

Read also: ‘Know-Your-Customer’ key to driving blockchain adoption – Experts

In Brazil and South Africa, the charity is working with Women in Tech to provide vocational training for 2,800 women in rural communities, creating future entrepreneurs and job creation.

About 50,000 young people in Nigeria have been educated in blockchain/Web3 and scholarships offer for 1,000 Africans in a one-year intensive skill training programme, supporting them to move into employment.

The courses are both online and offline, varying in length from short introduction classes to a 12-month commitment. Training covers areas such as blockchain application, coding, cryptocurrency, and decentralisation among others.