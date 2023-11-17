Anthology to push edtech solutions in visit to Nigeria

Anthology, a US-based EdTech provider, is set to visit Nigeria to discuss collaborations with the federal government and key stakeholders on the adoption of ts Learning Management System (LMS) and Blackboard Learn.

According to the company, the senior global executives, during the visit will meet Tahir Mamman, minister of education, among others to discuss cutting-edge EdTech solutions to support the diverse needs of learners, educators, and institutions, facilitating the attainment of educational objectives in Nigeria.

The EdTech provider explained that its visit to Nigeria underscores its unwavering commitment to transforming education and enhancing the learning experiences of students.

“We look forward to engaging with local stakeholders and actively contributing to the progress of education technology in Nigeria as part of a new partnership that will see as many as 253 institutions accelerate their digital learning capacity by deploying Anthology’s Learning Management system, Blackboard Learn,” the company stated.

The platform said they bring a wealth of expertise and a global perspective to Nigeria’s educational landscape. The platform operates in over 80 countries, serving a base of over 150 million learners, educators and administrators committed to helping institutions and their learners achieve their goals.

Meanwhile, the platform also stated that it is driven by a mission to deliver dynamic, data-informed learning experiences to the Nigerian education community, and elevate education technology solutions in the country.