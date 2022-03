Andela unveils new platform to enhance talent recruitment experience

Andela, the global marketplace for remote technical talent, has launched its new platform, designed to create a more direct, personalized, and successful hiring experience for both talent and recruiters.

The company which is focused on high-quality global engineering talent from over 100 countries, has now expanded its offering to include designers, product managers, and data talent.

To reflect this growth, Andela is also unveiling its new brand identity. These announcements come shortly after Andela closed a $200 million Series E, valuing the company at $1.5 billion.

“Amazon, Apple, and Netflix have changed every aspect of our lives, from how we shop to how we consume culture and everything in between. As a result, personalization has become a basic expectation. This is why we’ve built our new platform to help talent find jobs that match more than just their technical skills. Instead, we help them find careers that match their lives,” Jeremy Johnson, CEO and co-founder of Andela, said.

Andela is a global talent network that connects companies with vetted, remote technical talent in emerging markets. Andela’s clients can now choose their level of service which includes their existing white-glove hands-on supported approach or rapid self-service through their new platform.

“This works well for recruiters, too. Instead of wasting time sifting through resumes and screening calls, our platform identifies talent that fits their exact needs, helping companies find top talent in less than two weeks, and often in just two to three days,” Johnson said.

The company’s new platform uses data-driven technology and algorithms to make smart match recommendations, instantly. With no lengthy contract periods or unnecessary calls with sales teams, the platform cuts down the time it takes for hiring managers and recruiters to move through the hiring lifecycle. Instead, it focuses on presenting quality talent immediately.

According to the company, the new customizable platform was purpose-built to match elite talent with jobs that fit, not just technical requirements, but personal work preferences too – 70 percent faster than traditional in-house recruiting.

“Our data-driven approach to connecting talent with global opportunities now offers personalised and bespoke experiences for recruiters and candidates alike. Talent can now choose offerings that better suit their skills and lifestyle, while recruiters can quickly identify and hire candidates with the right skills and experience for their organization in as little as 48 hours, helping them increase efficiency and productivity,” Agnes Muthoni, Director, Andela Learning Community at Andela said.

To get started on the new platform, hiring managers simply create a company profile, post a job, and can see their curated candidates instantly. Andela’s matching accounts for depth and breadth of skill requirements, timezone and working hour overlaps, industry expertise, and team fit.

Talent can see how well their skills match up to roles via a clean and easy-to-digest graph, helping users including talent and recruiters, visualize compatibility, as well as overlap in skills and preferences.

The Andela platform is constantly learning, helping to refine its personalized recommendations. As users accept or reject recommendations, they are also asked for specific feedback. With each bit of feedback, the platform becomes more personalized.

To date, Andela has focused on helping companies build remote engineering teams by giving them access to the best software engineers globally. Companies like GitHub, Goldman Sachs, and Cloudflare already leverage Andela’s platform to scale their engineering teams quickly and effectively.

Today, the company is expanding its offering to include high-quality talent matching in new practice areas including design, data, and product management.

Alongside a new platform, Andela reveals a new visual brand identity meant to better reflect the evolution of both the company as well as the global talent industry that it has helped to spawn. The brand evolution brings a contemporary look while better connecting with the company’s human-centric mission.