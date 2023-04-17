ALAT by Wema Launches boot camp to boost Nigeria’s entertainment sector

ALAT by Wema, in celebration of its 6th anniversary, is set to launch a boot camp and creative workshop, ‘Sounds of ALAT’, aimed at supporting young creatives in the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

The event, which will run from May 1 to May 5, 2023, at Wema Bank’s Purple Academy, will equip participants with industry knowledge and offer an opportunity to win up to N5 million for the creation of the next ALAT jingle.

Sounds of ALAT is a co-creation campaign that brings together celebrities, facilitators, and judges from various sectors of the entertainment industry, including scriptwriters, producers, recording artists, sound mixers, A&R talent managers, and enthusiasts.

The workshop is part of ALAT’s anniversary activities to give back to society by supporting young creatives and upcoming artists in the entertainment industry.

To participate and launch your music career with a bang, all you need to do is download ALAT on iOS or Play Store, upload a 1-minute video of your Sounds of ALAT demo on Instagram, tag @Alat_ng, and use #SoundsofALATEntries and #ALATat6.

Out of the entries received, 50 will be selected for the boot camp, and the top 10 will receive adequate training from proficient judges who are celebrities with experience and proven track records in the creative industry.

The top 3 participants will present their jingle material for the cash prize of 3 million Naira for the winner, 2 million Naira for the first runner-up, and 1 million Naira for the second runner-up, along with various consolation prizes and branded merchandise.

Mabel Adeteye, The Head of Brand and Marketing Communications, said, “The workshop will provide a platform for participants to acquire industry knowledge and showcase their talent. We encourage interested persons to visit www.alat.ng/soundsofalat or follow @alat.ng on all social media channels for more information.”