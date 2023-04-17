Advertisers to unveil NMDT, GARM ahead 2023 ADVAN Ignites

The Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) has concluded plans to unveil two key sub-bodies for the association ahead of the 2023 ADVAN Ignites scheduled to hold on 19 April 2023 in Lagos.

The new bodies are the Nigerian Marketing Development Team (NMDT) and the Nigerian Chapter of the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) in 2023. This year’s Ignites coincides with the ADVAN masterclass.

ADVAN Ignites is a programme in the ADVAN calendar that provides stakeholders in marketing and advertising the opportunity to have a good conversation on the industry’s global trends and networking.

In a statement made available to the media, ADVAN revealed that the Nigerian Marketing Development Team is a group of top chief marketing officers/marketing directors, coming together to lead growth and value for marketing in Nigeria.

“As senior professionals of marketing and brand building, they have decided to provide value and support for marketing in Nigeria. For the Profession, they will contribute towards creating valuable, real-time marketing insights, case studies that would serve in educating upcoming professionals,” Ediri Ose-Ediale, chief executive officer/executive director, ADVAN.

On the practice, she stated that NMDT would ensure how marketing should be done, creating global best practices in Nigeria and all work being done by the NMDT’s will be showcased on the ADVAN website.

Ose-Ediale added that the platform will publish contributions, position papers, research, articles among others, for the marketing industry and nation as a whole.

According to her, GARM, a cross-industry initiative established by the World Federation of Advertisers to address the challenge of harmful content on digital media platforms and its monetization via advertising.

“ADVAN is set to launch the Nigerian Chapter of GARM by bringing together critical stakeholders in the online media space to ensure that a healthy online media space is available for advertisers in Nigeria to utilise,” Ose-Ediale stated.

GARM was launched at Cannes in the summer of 2019 and has been working hard to highlight the changes needed for advertisers to feel more confident about advertising on social media. As of November 2019, GARM is a flagship project of the World Economic Forum Platform for Shaping the Future of Media, Entertainment and Culture.