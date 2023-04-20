Airtel, AXA Mansard partner to offer digital health plans to subscribers

Airtel Nigeria, a telecommunications network provider, has partnered with AXA Mansard, to launch a digital health insurance plan that provides access to basic health care consultation and minor treatment for customers on the Airtel network.

The telecommunication network made this announcement during a press launch at Airtel headquarter on April 19, 2023.

The Airtel AXA Mansard health bundle gives Airtel customers the opportunity to approach low-cost health care consolation and treatment for minor illnesses. The bundle plan is said to provide three forms of healthcare services, including telemedicine, pharmacy, and hospitalisation reimbursement, and Airtel customers can subscribe by dialing *141*44# to select the service.

Femi Oshinlaja, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, described the bundle as an innovative product that has been particularly designed to make significant difference.

“In line with Airtel’s core value, which is to deliver solutions that enrich the lives of our customers, we are pleased to partner with AXA Mansard, to launch a cutting-edge health bundle that will add value to our customers. This partnership aims to provide easy and pocket friendly health insurance access to Airtel users, through mobile data service”, he said.

He added that the health bundle will shorten the distance between Airtel customers and healthcare providers such as hospitals and pharmacies. “With this simple cover,” he noted, “users may now have access to medication of up to N60,000 and hospitalisation cover of N50,000 per year.”

Also commenting on the launch, Tope Adeniyi, managing director and chief executive officer, AXA Mansard, hailed the partnership between the two companies for deploying technology to make far-reaching impact in healthcare.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Airtel to make health insurance accessible through mobile services, and we believe that this is currently one of the most innovative and relevant solutions that will empower more Nigerians to conveniently access best-in-class health insurance value offerings,” he said.

Some of the other interventions made by Airtel as part of its continuing commitment to health and wellness in Nigeria include the N200 million investment in the refurbishment and outfitting of the infectious disease center at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in addition to a donation of N20 million from personal contributions by Airtel employees which was described by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the first of its kind, and many several other projects under Airtel’s award winning Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Airtel Touching Lives.