AfICTF advocates for technology interventions in healthcare

The African ICT Foundation (AfICTf) has advocated for more information technology intervention to tackle the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic even as most parts of Africa continue to ease several lockdown protocols instituted by governments.

The group also urged start-ups to define strategies that are adaptable to current realities and at the same time establish guidelines for the post-COVID-19 period.

In a webinar hosted by the foundation on ‘Post-COVID-19 Recovery Map for Africa’s MSMES’, Oludare Akinbo, a member of the Board of Trustee (BOT), while speaking on the “Impact of COVID-19 on the African health sector and the way forward”, stressed the need to encourage investors and other private donors to invest in health infrastructures in Africa.

According to him, the COVID-19 has greatly impacted the African health sector, affecting health workers, the average Africans, infrastructure, and finance as well as the patients.

Akinbo noted that there is already increased cost of care and heightened risk in the health sectors across countries in the continent noting that the sector needs infrastructure and financing.

While expressing concern about the heavy toll on healthcare providers as well as the increased cost of care and risk to health, Akinbo called for improved and collaborative healthcare financing including increased Investment on infrastructure and basic healthcare.

He disclosed that the pandemic has exposed the need for proactive healthcare system and the need for good PHC in Africa.

Also speaking at the webinar, Rachel Orumor, second vice president, African ICT foundation, in a presentation, ‘Beyond COVID-19: African Startups Persistence Strategy’, urged startups to note that cessation of activities has been worrisome for most promoters, and they are unwilling to keep up with investment.

According to her, startups are facing many difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the crisis period is widening with its duration still indefinite.

To survive this period, she suggested for startups, collaborative work, and social interaction as key elements for the development of innovative ideas.

Orumor noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced team efficiency for start-ups and that the crisis has made in-presence collaborative work to be suppressed or reduced while most non-tech startups are now faced with the decision of choosing the adequate and cost-efficient soft tool.

Orumor who is also the startup innovation consultant at the International Francophone Organisation and chief executive officer of Soft Digital, Republic of Benin, disclosed that the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic are creating new needs and forcing consumers to favour certain types of services over others.

She suggested that a start-up wishing to offer its services in this period of crisis must therefore adapt to doorstep delivery which has its own complexities that varies from one customer to the other.

According to her, these start-up guidelines and strategies for the post-COVID-19 Covid-19 period are critical, noting that “start-ups should consider offering more attractive terms for potential promoters such as angels investors or venture capitalists who have the capital to invest in the current environment.”