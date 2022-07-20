9PSB partners SeerBit to provide seamless financial services in Nigeria

9payment Service Bank (9PSB), a Nigerian-based Payment Service Bank established in 2020, and SeerBit, a pan-African enterprise payment platform, have partnered to facilitate seamless access to financial services for individuals and businesses in Nigeria.

According to 9PSB, the partnership will co-create an omnichannel banking ecosystem that aggregates and simplifies transactions for banking agents, merchants, end consumers, and businesses, creating a unique opportunity to deploy a domestic solution that sets out a roadmap for the digitization of payments.

The company also explained that the partnership will help in closing the financial exclusion gap.

Branka Mracajac, chief executive officer of 9PSB, while speaking about the partnership remarked that the company is committed to building a strong financial ecosystem that is driven by collaboration.

“The core of our business is to provide easy, convenient, and seamless financial transactions to the unbanked, under-banked, and under-served. To achieve this, collaboration is central to our strategy, with technology leaders and partners on this long journey with the ultimate goal to move Nigeria from a cash to cashless society. Thus, expanding on our promise to deliver relevant financial products through this partnership, we will be providing our agents, partners, and customers with a single point of entry to enjoy various products and services,” Mracajac said.

Omoniyi Kolade, founder and CEO of SeerBit, stated that in alignment with SeerBit’s vision of providing innovative technology solutions tailored to bridging payment gaps, the collaboration with 9PSB will ensure that African businesses reap the full benefits of the digital payments boom in the region.

“The collaboration also consolidates SeerBit’s position as a frontline player in the digital payment ecosystem in Africa. Our goal has always been to grow a new wave of prosperity in Africa by creating more avenues for businesses in Africa to accept payments and we are happy to do this in partnership with 9PSB. We will empower millions of businesses to accept digital payments, charting the course for the new direction for digitization in Africa,” Kolade said.

9PSB explained that the collaboration is in line with efforts to ensure interconnectivity amongst stakeholders in the financial sector, which is vital to accelerating the financial inclusion drive.

Similarly, the company added that through the provision of secured and reliable electronic payment solutions, the partnership will contribute to the transformation of the informal sector into formal and support the drive for economic growth by empowering SMEs and deepening inclusion for the entire fintech ecosystem in Nigeria.

The companies disclosed that through the partnership, they are set to positively contribute to the financial inclusion trend by expanding accessibility and last-mile delivery of digital payment solutions on the continent while driving its impressive growth.

Meanwhile, the Payment Service Bank stated that it is committed to product innovations that support ease of access to financial services, adding that the digital bank has created a custom-tailored solution, Bank9ja, a bank agnostic mobile App and web platform, designed to serve both the totally excluded as well as the included but underserved in society, by allowing easy access and connection by all banks and other FinTech’s willing and ready to partner with 9PSB.