Zidane hints at Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has spoken of a potential return to the club for its former star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Ronaldo joined Juventus from Los Blancos back in 2018 and he has continued his prolific goalscoring form at the Italian giants – netting 92 goals in 121 outings for the Bianconeri.

Ronaldo, aged 36, is the all-time leading goalscorer in Madrid’s history with a remarkable 450 goals in just 438 appearances for the club.

Ronaldo has enjoyed domestic success with the Old Lady and added two Serie A titles and two Italian Super Cups to his ever-expanding trophy cabinet.

However, Ronaldo is out of contract next summer and his future at Juventus remains uncertain after the defending Italian champions’ Champions League exit.

The Juventus forward was slammed by both Fabio Capello and Alessandro Del Piero over his performance in his side’s 3-2 win over Porto on Tuesday.

Former Juventus chairman Giovanni Gigli has been critical of Ronaldo as well after he branded the Portugal captain an ‘expensive mistake’ for the Italian side.

Zidane’s first stint as Madrid boss was fruitful with Ronaldo’s influence as the pair lifted the La Liga trophy, a Spanish Super Cup and three consecutive Champions League titles.

However, his age combined with him being the highest earner at Juvebtus may mean that the Italian champions decide to move him on this summer to free up space on their wage bill.

Zidane told reporters, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “You know who Cristiano Ronaldo is, what he has done for this club and how much love we have for him.

“Here he made history, he is magnificent. Now he is a Juve player and I cannot tell you anything about what they are saying. He is a Juventus player and I have to respect these things.”

Ronaldo and Zidane won three Champions League titles together in their two-and-half seasons together at Real Madrid, while they also won the 2017 LaLiga title together.

Also, Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has reportedly spoken to Madrid about a sensational return for their club legend.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner left Manchester United in 2009 to complete a then-world-record move of £80m to Madrid.

Ronaldo’s nine-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu saw him add 15 trophies to his illustrious playing career, including two LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues.

The former Madrid and United star also became Los Blancos’ all-time scorer before he left for Juventus.