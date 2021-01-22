Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane tests positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for COVID-19. Real Madrid confirmed the news with a statement on their official website.

It read: “Real Madrid CF announces that our coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Los Blancos will be without their manager for Saturday’s crunch clash against Alaves.

His assistant David Bettoni will take charge in the Alaves match and the upcoming games, while he’ll also assume media duties.After the Alaves game, Real Madrid’s next fixtures are Levante (January 30), Huesca (weekend of February 6) and Getafe (February 9).Zidane’s return will be based on how he recovers and on LaLiga’s protocols.