Swiss international Granit Xhaka has lauded Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella for their contributions to Bayer Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga triumph.

The 31-year-old midfielder who joined Leverkusen from Arsenal last summer, has become an important figure in the club’s midfield under Xabi Alonso’s leadership, playing a key role in their success this season.

Xhaka expressed his admiration for Boniface and Tella, describing them as positive and talented individuals both on and off the pitch. He highlighted their qualities and the positive atmosphere they bring to the team, emphasizing the importance of their contributions to Leverkusen’s achievements.

“For Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella, they are very good, positive, and always with a smile on their faces,” Xhaka as quoted by SoccernetNg.

“With them, we have a lot of quality in the team, on and off the pitch, and it’s so nice to be a part of them and the team.”

Reflecting on his time in Nigeria, where he won the U-17 World Cup, Xhaka expressed gratitude for the support he received and acknowledged the global backing Leverkusen has garnered.

“It’s difficult to find the right words but I had a very good experience in Nigeria, won the U-17 World Cup there, defeating them in the final. Jokes aside, I say thanks for the support, it is always good to have worldwide support and we gave our best for the season,” Xhaka added.

The Switzerland international also extended his best wishes to his former club Arsenal in their pursuit of the Premier League title, despite their recent setback.

“It’s still very close, I’m still in contact with many teammates and with the club, I wish them nothing but luck, and hopefully they get to win this year.”

Looking ahead, Xhaka emphasized Leverkusen’s ambitions to compete for further titles in the DFB Pokal and UEFA Europa League, stressing the team’s desire to capitalize on their recent Bundesliga triumph.

“I will lie if I say no, when you have the chance to win a European tournament you do it. We know West Ham are difficult, but when you’re so close to a trophy, you want to take it, and we took the first step with a Bundesliga win, so let’s hope we can take something else.”

Xhaka’s remarks underscore his appreciation for African culture and his respect for Boniface and his family. He acknowledged the unique bond within the Leverkusen squad and commended the club for fostering a supportive family atmosphere.

As Leverkusen remains unbeaten this season and continues to pursue success across multiple competitions, Xhaka’s words reflect the team’s determination and unity in their quest for further glory.