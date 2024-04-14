Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface, played a pivotal role as Bayer Leverkusen clinched their first-ever Bundesliga title in the club’s 120-year history by defeating Werder Bremen 5-0 at the Bay Arena, thus ending Bayern Munich’s 11-year dominance.

Under the guidance of manager Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen entered the match knowing that victory would secure the title with five games to spare, and they displayed no signs of nerves, delivering a dominant performance.

Boniface opened the scoring with a well-taken penalty in the 25th minute, setting Leverkusen on course for victory. Granit Xhaka and Florian Wirtz followed suit with stunning goals in quick succession, further solidifying Leverkusen’s lead.

Fans erupted with joy and stormed the pitch midway through the match when star player Wirtz added a fourth goal in the 82nd minute. The celebrations continued as Wirtz completed his hat-trick soon after.

Leverkusen’s historic triumph marks the end of an era of dominance for Bayern Munich, who had secured the past 11 Bundesliga titles.

Remaining unbeaten in all competitions this season, Leverkusen now set their sights on a remarkable treble, with the German Cup and Europa League still within reach.

This landmark achievement not only secured Leverkusen’s first Bundesliga title but also put an end to their unwanted ‘Neverkusen’ moniker.

With 10 minutes remaining, jubilant fans began flocking to the sidelines, and some even prematurely stormed the pitch, unable to contain their excitement.

Speaking after the match, midfielder Granit Xhaka expressed his disbelief at the team’s achievement, stating, “It’s impossible to describe. Personally, I can’t quite grasp what we did. I needed to go back to the locker room to clear my head.”

Xhaka also acknowledged the immense support from the fans, adding, “We’ve already started the party with the supporters.”

Reflecting on the season, Xhaka highlighted the team’s progression, stating, “It was when we started winning some matches, with a dominant style of play, that’s when I realized we could do a little better than just making the Champions League.”

Leverkusen now sit comfortably atop the Bundesliga table with 79 points, a remarkable achievement that cement their place in German football history.