World Cup Qualifiers: Osimhen arrives Super Eagles camp for Rwanda cracker

Super Eagles camp in Kigali came alive on Monday with the arrival of Victor Osimhen and five other players ahead of Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Other players who arrived on Monday include goalkeepers Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance FC) and Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars), defender Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC), midfielder Papa Daniel (Niger Tornadoes FC), and forward Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk).

More players are expected to join the camp in the coming days as the team intensifies preparations for the must-win matches.

Osimhen’s firepower major boost

Osimhen, fresh off a hat-trick in Galatasaray’s 4-0 win over Antalyaspor, will be a key boost for Nigeria’s attack. The prolific striker, who has scored 23 goals in 32 appearances for the Super Eagles, currently leads the Turkish Super Lig’s goal-scoring chart with 20 goals in 22 games. His presence significantly enhances Nigeria’s chances of securing a positive result against Rwanda.

Chelle under pressure to deliver

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has named a 23-man squad for the qualifiers and is under immense pressure to guide Nigeria to the 2026 World Cup. The team has struggled in their campaign so far, failing to win any of their four matches—drawing three and losing one.

Nigeria currently sits fifth in Group C, trailing Rwanda, South Africa, Benin Republic, and Lesotho. They face Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, March 21, before hosting Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on March 25. With just three points from four matches, the Super Eagles are in dire need of victories to revive their qualification hopes.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share