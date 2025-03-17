World Cup Qualifiers: Ejuke backs Super Eagles ahead of Rwanda and Zimbabwe showdown

Nigerian winger Chidera Ejuke has thrown his support behind the Super Eagles ahead of their crucial double-header 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Ejuke was named in Eric Chelle’s 39-man provisional squad but missed out on the final 23-man list selected by the head coach.

Despite the setback, the Sevilla winger remains optimistic about Nigeria’s chances and is backing his teammates to secure maximum points from both fixtures.

“We have a lot of players in Nigeria, and believe me, at the end of the day, it’s the coach’s decision, and he knows what he’s doing,” Ejuke said, as quoted by Brila.

“So, for me, if I get the opportunity to go there, I’ll always be happy to represent my country. I wish the boys the best and, obviously, I’ll be watching as well, and I hope they win the matches.”

Ejuke’s tenure at Sevilla has seen both highs and lows. The 27-year-old quickly became a key player after joining the club but suffered a three-month hamstring injury just as he was reaching peak form.

The Super Eagles will first face Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before returning home to play Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later.

Currently third in Group C with just three points from four matches, Nigeria needs strong results in the upcoming qualifiers to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes alive.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

