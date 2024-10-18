Ejuke to lead Sevilla attack as Rojiblancos aim to end winless run at Barcelona

Chidera Ejuke

Sevilla will head north to face Barcelona this weekend, but history isn’t on their side. The Andalusians have struggled at Camp Nou, securing only seven wins in their history, with the first coming in the 1934/35 season.

Rojiblancos head coach García Pimienta has focused on solid defending and efficient counter-attacking, with Chidera Ejuke and Dodi Lukebakio leading the charge. Ejuke has been particularly impressive, currently leading La Liga in dribbles with 28, outshining stars like Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé, and Vinícius Jr.

Defensively, Sevilla face challenges, as key defender Loïc Badé deals with a fitness issue, while Tanguy Nianzou is suspended following a red card in El Gran Derbi.

Sevilla’s last victory at Barcelona’s home turf came on January 5, 2010, when they secured a 2-1 win in the first leg of a Copa del Rey Last 16 tie, with Diego Capel and Álvaro Negredo scoring to overcome Pep Guardiola’s side, despite a goal from Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Heading into this weekend’s clash, Hansi Flick’s Barcelona sit at the top of the La Liga table and are clear favourites. Barcelona have won eight of their nine matches so far, suffering just one loss.

Their attacking trio of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski has combined for 23 goals across La Liga and the Champions League. However, Yamal remains doubtful after picking up an injury during the international break.

Barcelona are bolstered by the potential returns of key players like Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Dani Olmo, and Fermín López, who are all progressing in their recoveries, providing Flick with more midfield options.

Sevilla, currently 12th in La Liga, come into this fixture on a high following a 1-0 win over Real Betis in Matchday 9, thanks to a Lukebakio penalty.

With 160 La Liga meetings between the two sides, Barcelona has won 89 times, while Sevilla have secured 36 victories, with 35 matches ending in draws. The history and high stakes of this fixture promise an exciting showdown at Camp Nou.

