Wood second-half penalty sends Forest to 6th

Nottingham Forest

Chris Wood became Nottingham Forest’s joint-top goal scorer in the Premier League with his second-half penalty earning them a 1-0 home win over Ipswich.

The New Zealand international hammered home from the spot in the 49th minute to equal Bryan Roy’s club record of 24 goals in the competition.

Wood’s eighth league goal of the season – only Erling Haaland (12) and Mohamed Salah (10) have scored more – returned Forest to winning ways as they moved up to sixth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.

Read also: Nottingham Forest lose appeal against Premier League points deduction

Ipswich twice came close to a first-half opener as Forest defender Ola Aina cleared a Cameron Burgess header off the line in the 23rd minute before Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels saved well from an Omari Hutchinson shot 10 minutes later.

But Forest started the second half quickly and were rewarded with a penalty when Sammie Szmodics brought down Jota Silva, and Wood then smashed the home side ahead.

Share