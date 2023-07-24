Women’s World Cup: Morocco suffer 6-0 defeat to Germany in Group H opener

Another African representative in the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday suffered a heavy defeat as Germany thrashed Morocco 6-0 in their Group H opener at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

After the incredible exploits of their male counterparts in Qatar last year, the Atlas Lionesses were hoping to pull off a shock result against Germany.

However, the Atlas Lionesses who finished second in the last African Women’s Cup of Nations were beaten by Germany in their FIFA Women’s World Cup debut.

Ranked second in the world, Germany opened their campaign for a third title with a Group H match against debutants Morocco as one of the favourites in Australia and New Zealand.

Morocco, ranked 72nd, became the first Arab team to play in a Women’s World Cup and had to trade tackles against the 2003 and 2007 winner

The Europeans were ruthless against their African opponent scoring freely with captain Alexandra Popp recording the opening two goals and coming close to a hat-trick.

Read also: Women’s World Cup: Nigeria up against co-host Australia Thursday

The Atlas Lionesses had a difficult time trying to defend German balls into their own box.

Moroccan goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi looked low on confidence, which affected her defenders resulting in own goals.

After the high of World Cup qualification, the Atlas Lionesses were brought back down to earth. But, they’ll be back on Sunday to take on South Korea in Adelaide.

Morocco now needs to regroup and focus on their crucial encounter with South Korea in Adelaide on Sunday.

Despite the final score, Morocco can take heart from the chances that they created against a top-level German defence.

But they will need to work on their defence, particularly when it comes to crosses into the box, which caused them problems in Melbourne.