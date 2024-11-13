Winners emerge at 2024 TotalEnergies charity golf tournament

Bestman Briere and Jummai Abdulahi emerged winners in the men’s and ladies’ categories of the 2024 TotalEnergies Charity Golf Tournament, which took place at the Lakowe Golf Resort in Lagos last weekend.

Since its inception in 2011, the TotalEnergies Charity Golf Tournament has been a key event in the company’s corporate calendar. Beyond the friendly competition and networking opportunities, the tournament aims to raise funds for charity homes, supporting them with the significant costs of assistive devices, medications, counselling, awareness programs, and therapy needed to improve the quality of life for those in their care.

In the men’s category, Simbi Wabote claimed second place, while Abubakar Hassan finished third. In the ladies’ category, Abdulahi triumphed over Ogamdi Akalamudo and Darlene Cobham, who took second and third places respectively.

The awards also recognised outstanding individual performances, with Abdulahi winning the Longest Drive (Ladies) and the Nearest Drive (Ladies) going to Phillipa O. For the men, Michael Rollard captured the Longest Drive Award, while Ayo Abe won the Nearest Drive (Men) award.

Additional accolades included the Veteran’s Prize, which went to Yemi Ajibola, the Best Male Staff Award, presented to Jean-Christophe Agrati, and the Best Female Staff Award, which was given to Adesua-Adewole.

In his address, Mr Matthieu Bouyer, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Upstream Companies in Nigeria, highlighted that the tournament offered an opportunity to share value with partners while balancing sports and charity.

“Being an important part of our CSR programmes, the TotalEnergies Charity Golf aligns with our company’s 5th Lever of Sustainable Change, namely Care. We care for society. We care for the underprivileged. That’s why we are here today.”

He also shared details of the funds raised in previous years: “In 2022, we donated N4,040,000 to the Little Sisters of the Poor Home for the Elderly and St. Joseph’s Home for the Elderly and Handicapped. Last year, we donated N3,821,000 to The Care People Foundation and the Galilee Foundation. These funds, made up of both your donations and TotalEnergies’ contributions, were shared equally between the benefiting organizations.”

For this year, the nominated beneficiaries are the BRICON Foundation, which supports women with cancer, and the Cerebral Palsy Center, Lagos State.

“We will present 1M each to the homes today and divide any additional proceeds from your donations 50-50. We know how challenging things are in our country, so your generosity is truly a sacrifice of love, and we are deeply grateful,” Bouyer concluded.

