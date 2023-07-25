Wilfried Zaha close to Crystal Palace exit after agreeing terms with Galatasaray on free transfer

Wilfried Zaha has agreed a deal to join Turkish giants Galatasaray from Crystal Palace as a free agent after his contract expired at Selhurst Park earlier this summer.

Zaha, who also had offers from Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al Nassr, as well as a four-year contract from Crystal Palace, who he had been training with to maintain his fitness agreed a three-year deal with the Turkish side.

He has made 458 appearances in all competitions, scoring 90 goals and registering 76 assists.

“As I start a new chapter I want to speak to you Palace fans who mean so much to me.

“We have been through so much together, including 10 years in the Prem. There are loads of amazing memories that will stay in my head forever and also some really tough times along the way, but I’m so proud to have played my part in getting us to the Prem and helping to keep us there.

“I’ve been wearing the Palace shirt since I was 8 years old, it’s literally been my second skin and I always gave EVERYTHING when I wore it.

“You have all seen me angry and frustrated, but you’ve also seen my hunger and passion and the joy that I take from winning, and I hope that is the memory that lives on in the minds of Palace fans.

“I grew up two roads away from the bright lights and loud crowds of Selhurst Park, having no idea that I would be at the centre of it all one day, and have the amazing journey I’ve had with this amazing club.

“So I would say to my 8 year old self, dream BIG and only you can kill your dream.

“I want to thank Steve Parish, all of my teammates, coaches and the entire Palace fanbase for always believing in me and encouraging me to get to where I am today. I have been blessed to play in front of you and call you family from the day you accepted me.

“From the bottom of my heart, I’m forever grateful,” he said in a personal message to the Palace fans on Social Media.

His representatives had also been approached by Atletico Madrid and three other Champions League clubs.

Zaha has consistently been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park in recent years but has spent the majority of his career at the London club.