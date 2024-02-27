Why Nigeria vs Argentina friendly match was cancelled

The highly anticipated international friendly match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and world champions Argentina in the United States has been called off.

The friendly game was billed for March 26 in Los Angeles, USA.

According to a post by BBC journalist, Oluwashina Okeleji @oluwashina, the friendly match was cancelled over difficulties in securing visas for Nigerian delegates.

The Super Eagles will now play Costa Rica at the same venue.

“Argentina v Nigeria is OFF,” Shina said on his X handle.

“World champs keen to face the Super Eagles in the US after the China drama.

“But friendly in LA is cancelled due to “short time to process visas for Nigerian delegation.

“US promoter’s replacement=Costa Rica.”

Recall that the friendly match was initially scheduled to take place in China but was called off due to Lionel Messi’s row with the Chinese government.

Messi failed to appear in a friendly game between Inter Miami and a Hong Kong Selected XI which led the organisers to refund fans their money.

But the former Barcelona star explained that he sustained an injury and could not play in the friendly.