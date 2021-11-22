Who succeeds Solskjaer at Manchester United?

Manchester United have finally sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Saturday’s devastating 4-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road.

The defeat to Watford has left Manchester United board to relieve Solskjaer of his duties at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has been under enormous pressure at Old Trafford in recent weeks and had reached a point where the board has to make a decision.

“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family, ” a statement from Manchester United.

Solskjaer had promised fans would see a positive reaction from his players at Vicarage Road but the reality couldn’t have been further removed.

About a week past a survey by Manchester Evening News reveals that most Manchester United fans want a new manager at Old Trafford, casting doubt on the technical and tactical competence of Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Of the 9,984 votes cast, 75 per cent said that a new manager is what Manchester United need at the moment to turn the fortunes of the club around.

13 per cent voted for a more formidable midfield, 12 per cent a better defence and just one per cent a new attack, making it clear that the supporters believe it is in the technical area where the main problem lies.

Former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel said in his recent autobiography that his former team-mate had brought the “heart and soul back” to the club after the divisive Mourinho reign but in the end that did not prove enough.

Solskjaer, 48, said after his side’s chastening 4-1 defeat to lowly Watford on Saturday that he felt for the fans and understood their pain after they vented their fury at Vicarage Road.

“We’ve had a hard time since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club and fans who have been with us the last few years since I came in, they’ve been unbelievable, they’ve understood the situation,” he said.

“The signings this summer with Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, and Cristiano Ronaldo raised everyone’s expectations, rightly so, because we brought some top players.”

But the big questions are, who takes over from Solskjaer and what’s next for Manchester Utd?

A club statement on Sunday stated former midfielder Michael Carrick will take charge for the forthcoming games while the club shops for a new manager.

Failing to sack Solskaer earlier cost the team as Tottenham snatched up a former Premier League winner in Antonio Conte.

Another name that comes up is Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino and the Argentine may well be the right man for the job.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers and Ajax coach Erik ten Hag have also been linked with the role.

Spain boss Luis Enrique is Cristiano Ronaldo’s preferred option to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, according to reports.

Ronaldo wants Enrique to succeed Solskjaer as he is deemed to be the right manager to get United challenging the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool.

United are seventh in the Premier League table, six points off the top four and out of the title race after just 12 games.

Whoever takes over at Old Trafford will have a richly talented squad to work with ann must get Man United back to winning ways.

Man United still boast of abundant talents in attack, with Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Sancho, Marcus Greenwood, and Anthony Martial all top-class players.