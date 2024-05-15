What to know about Breakdancing, a new sport at Paris 2024 Olympics

Breakdancing is set to make its debut as a new sport at the Paris 2024 Olympics, marking a significant milestone for the dance community. This summer, 32 athletes will showcase their skills in what is commonly known as breakdancing, a dynamic fusion of athleticism and artistry.

Originating in the early 1970s at block parties in New York City, breakdancing, or “b-boying,” emerged as dancers incorporated elements from gymnastics, martial arts, and other styles into their routines. Today, it is more commonly referred to as “breaking,” preferred by those immersed in the culture.

Now, over 50 years later, breaking will take centre stage at the Summer Olympics in Paris, becoming the first dance sport ever included in the Games. Thirty-two athletes from around the world, including 16 men and 16 women, known as B-boys and B-girls, will compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals at the iconic Place de la Concorde.

Breaking gained international recognition after its successful debut at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2018, drawing over a million viewers. The upcoming Olympics aim to replicate this success on an even grander scale.

Characterized by stylized footwork and athletic manoeuvres like back spins and head spins, breaking showcases the agility and creativity of its performers. Its roots can be traced back to the Bronx area of New York City, where DJ Kool Herc’s block parties served as the backdrop for early breaking performances.

To promote the sport’s inclusion in the Olympics, breakdancer sports ambassadors Kujo Leons Jacob and Maika Malik recently visited Nigeria. They emphasized the cultural significance of breaking and its ability to unite communities through dance.

In an interview on the AiT Kaakaki show, Malik highlighted the cultural and artistic aspects of breakdancing, expressing excitement about witnessing the Nigerian breakdancing community firsthand.

“Breakdance is important because it’s very cultural and we really want to be able to bring something cultural to the Olympics,” Malik said.

“As a sport, it’s a dance as well. It’s an art form and it’s just really beautiful to watch and do and has so much history dating from the 70s where children were basically coming from nothing in the eyes of the world but really being able to invent something so rich in money.

“These children were able to just create something that’s worldwide and that has brought so many different cultures together.

“And I think that’s just really important to see on that stage at the Olympics especially seeing these different cultures and communities all come together and just dance to music and get down like we like to say.”

Jacobs elaborated on the journey to establish breakdancing as an Olympic sport, acknowledging the debate within the community over its classification. Despite differing opinions, he emphasized the importance of embracing both the sport and cultural aspects of breakdancing.

“It was a very long process and it required a bit of a shift in identity for a lot of the participants because as Maka said it’s cultural,” Jacob added.

“For example, there is a bit of disagreement in the community over whether it should be a sport and there’s no solid answer to that question and that’s okay because, for example, not everyone needs to participate in the sport aspect of breakdancing. We are free to participate solely in the cultural aspect of breakdancing.”

During their visit to Nigeria, Jacobs and Malik launched breakdancing clubs in Abuja and Lagos, identifying talented individuals and providing guidance for aspiring athletes to excel on the Olympic stage.

Their mission is to share expertise, inspire young dancers, and elevate the global profile of breakdancing, celebrating its rich history and cultural significance on the Olympic stage.