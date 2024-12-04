Wema Bank dominates Nigeria Bankers Game 2024

Wema Bank has won the Nigeria Bankers Game 2024, marking its third consecutive overall victory.

The bank’s exceptional performance saw them clinch 10 gold medals across various sports, including table tennis, volleyball, scrabble, video games, and track and field events.

Bukky Olorunmaye, a standout athlete from Wema Bank, was crowned the Female Athlete of the Year, recognizing her outstanding contributions to the team’s success.

The Nigeria Bankers Game is an annual sporting event that brings together athletes from various banks to compete in a range of disciplines. It serves as a platform to foster camaraderie, teamwork, and healthy competition within the banking industry.

Wema Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Moruf Oseni, expressed his pride in the team’s achievement, highlighting their dedication and commitment to excellence. He emphasised the bank’s commitment to empowering its employees and fostering a culture of success.

“Winning the Nigeria Bankers Game for the third consecutive year is a remarkable achievement that reflects the resilience, teamwork, and dedication of our staff. At Wema Bank, we are not just financial innovators; we are enablers of dreams and champions of holistic development. This victory demonstrates our belief in empowering our people to excel in all areas of life. Congratulations to all our athletes for their outstanding performance. We remain committed to fostering excellence in every endeavour.”

Reacting to her recognition as the Female Athlete of the Year, Bukky Olorunmaye shared:

“I am incredibly honoured to receive this recognition. Competing alongside many talented individuals and representing Wema Bank has been a humbling and fulfilling experience. This award is not just mine—it belongs to my teammates and everyone who supported us. Together, we demonstrated the power of teamwork, and I am grateful to Wema Bank for giving us this platform to shine.”

With this victory, Wema Bank continues to demonstrate its leadership and innovation, not only in the financial sector but also in sports and community development.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

