Viva emerges official sponsor as Kano Pllars signs MoU with Aspira 

Kano Pillars FC, former Nigeria Professional Football League champions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aspira Nigeria, a Kano-based private company, till the end of the 2020/2021 football season.

The signing was disclosed by Surajo Shaaibu Yahaya Jambul, chairman of the club, shortly after signing the agreement on Thursday evening in his office.

The chairman said that the signing of the MoU is part of the club determination to bring private organisations in the running of the club affairs to reduce depending on the state government.

He thanked the management of the company for accepting the club demand, which he said they requested many companies within and outside the state to partner with them but only Aspira Nigeria responded and hope the rest would follow suit.

VIVA, the company’s flagship brand, and one of the leading detergent and multipurpose soap brands in Nigeria, will be the official sponsor of Kano Pillars FC for the season.

Surajo Jambul assured that the company would not regret partnering with the club and said it would be a great avenue for the company to sell its products more.

Earlier, Ahmad Haruna Zago, chairman of ASPIRA Nigeria, said they agreed to partner with Kano Pillars FC considering the significant of football now in the society.

Haruna Zago commended the chairman of the club for making efforts to convince the company to agree to the partnership. He described the Kano Pillars chairman as a visionary leader.

Haruna Zago, chairman, ASPIRA Nigeria and Santhosh Kumar Nair, head of marketing, Aspira Nigeria Ltd. presented the Jerseys to the club.