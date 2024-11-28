Victor Boniface rules out January move to Man United

Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has ruled out a January move to Manchester United, according to Fichajes. The 23-year-old Nigerian forward is determined to stay with Die Werkself, despite growing interest from top European clubs.

Boniface has been a key figure in Leverkusen’s success, contributing to 31 goals in 34 games last season. His stellar performances have attracted interest from elite clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United.

However, Boniface is clear about his intentions to remain at the BayArena, dismissing any links to Old Trafford.

“Victor Boniface, one of Bayer Leverkusen’s rising stars, has ruled out any possibility of joining Manchester United in the next transfer market. His refusal represents a setback for the English club, who viewed him as a key addition to bolster their attack for the 2025 season,” as quoted by Fichajes.

Chelsea are also closely monitoring Boniface, with scouts recommending a potential move in 2025.

Manchester United, now managed by Ruben Amorim, is looking to strengthen its forward line. Boniface is viewed as a prime target, similar to Viktor Gyökeres, who thrived under Amorim at Sporting CP.

Despite the mounting interest, Boniface remains unfased, focusing on his growth at Leverkusen under head coach Xabi Alonso. The German club is determined to keep their star striker, though Chelsea may intensify their pursuit in the near future.

Boniface’s commitment to Leverkusen underscores his loyalty to the club’s project, choosing to prioritize his development over lucrative offers from elsewhere.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

