Usyk tips Joshua to defeat Fury in potential heavyweight clash

Oleksandr Usyk

Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has backed Anthony Joshua to defeat Tyson Fury if the two British heavyweights meet in a blockbuster fight in 2025.

Usyk, who recently defeated Fury via unanimous decision to retain his WBC, WBO, and WBA heavyweight titles, predicted Joshua could prevail in a potential showdown. Speaking to Boxing King Media, the Ukrainian said, “Maybe Anthony Joshua. Maybe on points,” when asked about the matchup.

The 36-year-old Ukranian has faced both fighters, defeating Joshua twice and claiming undisputed status against Fury.

Read Also: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua set for £250m blockbuster showdown

Despite acknowledging Fury as a tough opponent, Usyk remains confident in Joshua’s abilities.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has outlined two major fights for the British-Nigerian — a long-anticipated clash with Fury and a rematch against current IBF champion Daniel Dubois.

Dubois defeated Joshua in September but is set to defend his title against Joseph Parker on February 22, leaving Fury vs Joshua as the more immediate possibility. However, the bout would no longer crown an undisputed champion.

Usyk has consistently shown respect for Joshua, including him in his list of top five boxers alongside Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez.

Joshua’s loss to Dubois marked his fourth professional defeat, with Hearn revealing that the former two-time champion is still grappling with the emotional fallout. “Yeah, he is hurting,” Hearn told talkSPORT.

“He took a pasting at times in that fight, and I think he has got his back up and wants to come back stronger.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share