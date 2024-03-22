Unveiling Premier League manager wages for 2024

The amount of money in football nowadays is staggering, especially when it comes to Premier League managers who earn some of the highest salaries globally. The Premier League’s dominance is evident in Deloitte’s Football Money League, with English top-flight football seeing a surge in demand and investment.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp top the charts as the highest-paid managers in the Premier League, reflecting their immense success in the English top flight. However, it’s intriguing to note the disparities in earnings across the league, with Roberto De Zerbi, despite his commendable work at Brighton, earning significantly less. Overall, Premier League managers‘ wages reflect the league’s immense financial stature and the value placed on top-tier managerial talent.

Here, BusinessDay breaks down the top earners in the Premier League, according to data from Football FanCast:

Andoni Iraola

Annual Salary: £1m

Team: Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola stands as the Premier League’s lowest-paid manager, earning a reported £1 million annually with Bournemouth. However, there’s potential for his salary to rise if he can secure the club’s comfortable position in the league.

Roberto De Zerbi

Annual Salary: £1.5m

Team: Brighton

Roberto De Zerbi, 44-year-old Italian manager, commands a low salary of £1.5 million per season. Despite this seemingly low figure, the former Shakhtar Donetsk manager has firmly established himself as one of Europe’s most promising managers.

Gary O’Neil

Annual Salary: £1.5m

Team: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Gary O’Neil has overseen a notable improvement in team performance since assuming charge from Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui and reportedly commands an annual salary of £1.5 million.

Vincent Kompany

Annual Salary: £2m

Team: Burnley

Former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany currently stands among the Premier League’s lowest earners, marking a stark contrast to his time in the Championship. Last season, he held the title of the highest-paid manager, earning £2 million annually.

Rob Edwards

Annual Salary: £2m

Team: Luton Town

Rob Edwards’ reported £2 million salary highlights the lack of resources at Kenilworth Road.

Nuno Espírito Santo

Annual Salary: £2.5m

Team: Nottingham Forest

Nuno Espirito Santo has been tasked with the responsibility of steering Nottingham Forest to safety in the Premier League. The former Wolves and Spurs manager brings a wealth of experience to the role and is Forest’s highest-paid manager, with an annual salary of £2.5 million.

Chris Wilder

Annual Salary: £2.7m

Team: Sheffield United

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder commands a salary of around £2.7 million per year. He was brought in mid-campaign to replace the sacked Paul Heckingbottom, who struggled to reverse the Blades’ poor early-season form.

Eddie Howe

Annual Salary: £4m

Team: Newcastle United

Since taking the helm at Newcastle United, Eddie Howe, who currently earns a £4 million-a-year wage, has achieved nothing short of remarkable results. Under his leadership, the team exceeded expectations with a top-four finish in the 2022/23 season, showcasing Howe’s managerial prowess and the club’s upward trajectory.

Marco Silva

Annual Salary: £4m

Team: Fulham

Marco Silva has played a pivotal role in establishing Fulham as a stable Premier League outfit since their promotion from the Championship. The former Everton boss commands a substantial salary of £4 million along with an annual bonus of £500,000.

Unai Emery

Annual Salary: £4m

Team: Aston Villa

Unai Emery, potentially one of the most underrated coaches in the Premier League, has consistently showcased his managerial prowess. His impact was rewarded when he secured a lucrative deal with Aston Villa in the Premier League. Villa showed faith in Emery’s abilities by offering him an impressive salary package of £4 million, coupled with potential bonuses totalling £1 million.

David Moyes

Annual Salary: £4m

Team: West Ham

David Moyes, with his extensive experience across various teams, attracted an enticing offer from West Ham United – a £4 million salary deal accompanied by bonuses totalling £1 million. Despite the Hammers tasting glory in Europe last term, Moyes has faced criticism of late.

Oliver Glasner

Annual Salary: £4m

Team: Crystal Palace

Oliver Glasner was recently appointed as the Crystal Palace boss on a contract running until 2026, with an annual salary of approximately £4 million.

Thomas Frank

Annual Salary: £4.5m

Team: Brentford

Thomas Frank, who took on the role of Brentford’s manager in 2018, has been instrumental in the club’s journey to the Premier League. Over the past five years, the Danish manager has transformed the team from relative obscurity to a position among England’s elite. He commands an impressive annual salary of £4.5 million.

Ange Postecoglou

Annual Salary: £5m

Team: Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou has successfully revitalized a previously lacklustre Tottenham Hotspur team and earns an annual salary of £5 million, supplemented by additional bonuses.

Sean Dyche

Annual Salary: £5m

Team: Everton

Sean Dyche, renowned for his remarkable Premier League experience earned an attractive contract worth £5 million a year when he joined Everton in January 2023.

Erik ten Hag

Annual Salary: £9m

Team: Manchester United

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, Manchester United has seen a succession of underwhelming managers. Now, the question arises: Is Erik ten Hag the right man for the job? The former Ajax tactician earns a substantial £9 million in annual wages at Old Trafford.

Mikel Arteta

Annual Salary: £9.5m

Team: Arsenal

Arsenal’s resurgence and their contention for the Premier League title highlight the value of Mikel Arteta as a top-tier manager. While success in the Premier League is crucial, adding silverware to Arsenal’s trophy cabinet this season will be paramount in shaping the perception of their campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino

Annual Salary: £10.4m

Team: Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino, with his previous success at Spurs and Southampton, was expected by many Chelsea fans to seamlessly transition to the team. However, this has not been the case, despite his substantial annual salary of £10.4 million. Pochettino has called for patience as his project at Stamford Bridge takes time to develop and flourish.

Jurgen Klopp

Annual Salary: £15m

Team: Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is one of the highest-paid managers in the Premier League. The 56-year-old German tactician takes home a remarkable annual salary of £15 million, nearly double that of the manager in third place, along with an additional £1.5 million in bonuses.

Pep Guardiola

Annual Salary: £20m

Team: Manchester City

With an incredible collection of five Premier League titles to his name, Guardiola stands as the highest-paid football manager, commanding a staggering £20 million salary. When factoring in bonuses, his earnings typically soar another £5 million.