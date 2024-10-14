United to battle Tottenham for Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze

Manchester United have set their sights on Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze but will face strong competition from Tottenham, according to reports.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an exceptional 2023/24 season, earning him a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad. Despite interest from multiple teams over the summer, Eze remained at Selhurst Park, much to the surprise of Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish, who was astonished that no club activated Eze’s release clause.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Eze’s release clause, set at £60 million, will re-activate in 2025. United are reportedly in the race to sign him, with Romano confirming that the Red Devils are “keeping a close eye” on the winger ahead of the January transfer window. Tottenham have also expressed strong interest.

United are also seeking to strengthen other positions in 2025. Insiders have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the club is in the market for a winger, with dissatisfaction growing over Antony’s performances, which have failed to meet expectations at Old Trafford.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

