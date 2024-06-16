Udoh shares reasons why Finidi resigned as Super Eagles coach

Former Super Eagles media officer Colin Udoh has shared some real reasons why former Nigeria international Finidi George resigned from his position as head coach of the Super Eagles, just a month after assuming the role.

On Saturday morning, news of Finidi’s resignation went viral. This is coming after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced plans to appoint a foreign technical adviser for the Super Eagles.

The NFF’s decision to bring in a foreign technical adviser came after Finidi’s tutored Super Eagles team, failed to secure victories in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and the Benin Republic.

The NFF stated, “The Executive Committee resolved to employ an expatriate Technical Adviser for the Super Eagles ahead of the AFCON qualifiers and the remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.”

In a video by Colin NOT Collins @ColinUdoh through his X account on Saturday, said that Finidi had spoken to him about his decision to quit the national team coaching role.

“Finidi confirmed to me that he resigned,” Udoh said.

“The reason being that he (Finidi) met with the NFF on Thursday, June 13 and they had a very good conversation where they said they were going to back him”.

“At no point during that meeting did anyone tell him they were going to appoint a foreign technical adviser”.

“The NFF board had on Wednesday June 12 met and made that decision, but it was when Findi landed in Port Harcourt after that meeting that someone called him and informed him. He (Finidi) had to park his car and read the link to see that it actually was true”.

“He waited two days to see if anyone from the NFF would contact him, but nobody from the NFF spoke to him. So, he (Finidi) felt the NFF didn’t want him anymore and so he decided to turn in his resignation.”

The Port Harcourt gaffer was officially appointed as the Super Eagles coach in May, before his appointment, he had served as Jose Peseiro’s assistant for 20 months.

During Finidi’s short tenure, the Super Eagles suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Benin Republic in Abidjan and managed only a 1-1 draw against South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.