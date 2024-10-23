U17 Women’s World Cup: Flamingos pip Dominican Republic to set up quarter-final clash against USA

Flamingos

Shakirat Moshood’s spectacular 89th-minute strike from 24 yards secured a dramatic 1-0 victory for Nigeria’s Flamingos over a resilient Dominican Republic side in their final Group A match at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup on Wednesday. The win sets up a quarter-final clash with the USA on Saturday.

In their first game in Santo Domingo, Flamingos dominated possession but struggled to break through in tough conditions, with heavy rain hampering their efforts. The Dominican Republic, led by captain Renata Mercedes and goalkeeper Rondon, put up a spirited defence, keeping the Flamingos at bay despite conceding 16 corners.

Moshood, who has four goals in the tournament, finally broke the deadlock with a stunning long-range effort, ensuring Nigeria finished top of their group.

Coach Bankole Olowookere made several changes to his starting lineup, but it was Moshood’s brilliance that sealed the win, leaving the hosts heartbroken after a valiant effort.

Nigeria topped the group ahead of second-placed Ecuador, who defeated New Zealand 4-0. The Flamingos face a tough quarter-final against the USA, while Ecuador will take on Spain on Sunday.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

