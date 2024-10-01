Olowookere names squad for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Bankole Olowookere

Bankole Olowookere, head coach of Nigeria’s U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos, has unveiled a 21-player squad for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

The squad is led by captain Taiwo Afolabi, with standout forwards Harmony Chidi and Peace Effiong on the list.

Harmony Chidi played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s qualification campaign, scoring 13 of the team’s record-setting 25 goals as the Flamingoes secured their spot in the tournament. The team advanced past the Central African Republic, Burkina Faso, and Liberia during the qualifiers.

Midfield dynamo Afolabi will anchor the midfield, supported by Faridat Abdulwahab, Shakirat Moshood, and Ayomide Rotimi. Christiana Uzoma remains the first-choice goalkeeper, with Sylvia Echefu and Elizabeth Boniface providing solid backup.

Taiwo Adegoke will lead the defense, while Harmony Chidi is expected to spearhead the attack alongside Peace Effiong and six other forwards.

Nigeria has been placed in Group A for the 16-team tournament, where they will face host nation Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and New Zealand. The Flamingoes will depart for a two-week training camp in Santo Domingo on Tuesday, October 1, ahead of the tournament, which will take place from October 16 to November 3, 2024.

Full Squad List

Goalkeepers: Christiana Uzoma (Edo Queens); Elizabeth Boniface (Sunshine Queens); Sylvia Echefu (Confluence Queens)

Defenders: Prisca Nwachukwu (Imo Strikers); Jumai Adebayo (Naija Ratels); Taiwo Adegoke (Remo Stars Ladies); Rokibat Azeez (New Generation Academy); Hannah Ibrahim (Remo Stars Ladies); Vivian Ekezie (Heartland Queens); Ololade Isiaka (Abia Angels)

Midfielders: Taiwo Afolabi (Delta Queens); Faridat Abdulwahab (Nasarawa Amazons); Shakirat Moshood (Bayelsa Queens); Muinat Rotimi (Nakamura Football Academy)

Forwards: Oghenemairo Obruthe (City Sports); Harmony Chidi (Imo Strikers); Kudirat Arogundade (Green Foot); Ramotalahi Kareem (Honey Badgers); Aishat Animashaun (Naija Ratels); Peace Effiong (Rivers Angels); Blessing Ifitezue (Delta Queens)

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

