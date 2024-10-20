U17 Women’s World Cup: Flamingos thrash Ecuador 4-0 to book quarter-finals spot

Nigeria’s U17 girls, the Flamingos, have advanced to the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup after a dominant 4-0 win over Ecuador.

The victory, following their earlier 4-1 triumph over New Zealand, cements their position at the top of Group A.

With six points from two matches and an impressive tally of eight goals scored with only one conceded the Flamingos have secured their spot in the last eight ahead of their final group-stage clash against the host nation Dominican Republic on Tuesday night.

The match against Ecuador saw Nigeria take the lead in the 26th minute through a penalty calmly converted by playmaker Shakirat Moshood after captain Taiwo Afolabi was brought down in the box.

Despite several attempts, including forward Peace Effiong being twice denied by Ecuadorian goalkeeper Maria Rodriguez, Nigeria maintained control throughout the first half.

Harmony Chidi, who netted 13 goals during the qualifiers, hit the crossbar just before halftime but finally got on the scoresheet in the 54th minute, slotting home after a pass from Aishat Animashaun.

Effiong quickly added a third, capitalizing on a clearance error by substitute goalkeeper Pozo.

In added time, Moshood capped off the impressive performance with her second goal, finishing from a well-placed pass by Chidi to secure Nigeria’s fourth of the night.

The Flamingos will now take on the Dominican Republic in their final group-stage match, well poised to continue their impressive run in the tournament.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

