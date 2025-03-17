Troost-Ekong hints at Premier League move for Victor Osimhen

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has suggested that Victor Osimhen will finally make the switch to the Premier League next season.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has been in sensational form in the Turkish Super Lig, netting 20 goals in 22 appearances. The 26-year-old striker has long been linked with a move to England’s top flight, and Troost-Ekong believes the summer transfer window will be the moment it happens.

Osimhen a Premier League target

Manchester United have already sent scouts to watch Osimhen, while Chelsea remain long-time admirers. Liverpool and Arsenal are also expected to be in the market for a striker this summer, making Osimhen one of the most sought-after strikers.

“I know he’s a Chelsea fan, but I also know he’s had talks with all the top teams. It’s up to him what he chooses. He will fit into every team,” Troost-Ekong told talkSPORT.

“I know Liverpool have spoken about getting a new striker next season. We will see. I’m also reading like everyone else is, that he has a clause this summer. When he went to Galatasaray, I think it worked out amazingly for him.

“I couldn’t see him playing there for another season, or anywhere else but the Premier League next season.”

Osimhen perfect fit for English football

Troost-Ekong, who has played alongside Osimhen for Nigeria, described the striker as a perfect fit for English football.

“His qualities are his tenacity, he’s relentless, he’ll chase down every ball. In the air, he’s amazing. You can play the ball up to him and he’ll hold it up.

“If he’s one-on-one in the box or you cross it in, he’s going to score. He’s direct, so I think that’s why he would suit the Premier League.”

Osimhen open to Premier League move

Osimhen had previously admitted that he sees his future in England, though he has remained focused on his current commitments.

“Future in the Premier League? Of course, I would like to play there one day. For now, I have other plans for my career. When the time comes, you will know everything,” he said last year.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

