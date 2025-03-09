Arsenal reportedly agree £62m Victor Osimhen transfer fee

Arsenal are reportedly close to securing the signing of Victor Osimhen, having agreed on a £62 million fee to bring the Nigerian striker to the Emirates this summer.

The 26-year-old former Lille striker, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has been on the radar of several top European clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea and Napoli are unlikely to retain Osimhen beyond this season.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal’s willingness to meet the valuation puts them in a strong position to land one of Europe’s most prolific strikers.

Read Also: Victor Osimhen’s Manchester United move ‘95% complete’

Osimhen has been in exceptional form during his loan spell in Turkey, scoring 22 goals and providing five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

Despite being under contract with Napoli until 2026, reports indicate that the Serie A club is prepared to sell him in the upcoming transfer window.

Manchester United remain in the race for Osimhen, and the player has previously expressed interest in a move to Old Trafford.

Arsenal are in search of a top-class striker to bolster its squad, and their interest in the Nigerian international has been widely reported.

Osimhen scored 76 goals and provided 12 assists in 133 games for Napoli before falling out with the management.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share