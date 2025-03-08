Juventus' next striker will be Victor Osimhen - Pruzzo

Roma legend Roberto Pruzzo has suggested that Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen could be on his way to Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Osimhen remains under contract with Napoli but has spent the current season on loan at Galatasaray after failed negotiations for permanent moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Al-Ahli last summer.

Manchester United are also reportedly preparing a blockbuster swap deal, offering €40 million plus striker Rasmus Hojlund to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old signed a contract extension with Napoli in 2023, which included a €130 million release clause. However, this figure is set to drop significantly to €75 million at the end of the season, making him a more attractive prospect for potential suitors.

Reports from Italy indicate that Juventus are among the clubs keen on securing Osimhen’s services, and Pruzzo, a former striker himself, believes the Nigerian is destined for Turin.

“I know that Juventus’ next striker will be Osimhen,” Pruzzo revealed in an interview with Radio Radio via Sport Mediaset. “A reliable source close to the Nigerian’s entourage told me in Florence. They are certain he will be heading to Turin next year.”

Osimhen has been in outstanding form for Galatasaray, scoring 22 goals and providing five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

Renowned football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also confirmed on February 23 that Osimhen’s release clause will drop this summer, fueling further speculation about a move.

With Juventus reportedly in the market for a new striker, Osimhen’s potential move could be one of the biggest transfers of the summer window.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

