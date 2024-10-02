Tobi Amusan announces ‘Homecoming’ documentary highlighting her journey to success

Tobi Amusan

Tobi Amusan, the world record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles, has unveiled her upcoming documentary titled ‘Homecoming’, which highlights her extraordinary journey as an athlete, including the challenges she faced.

The 27-year-old gave fans a glimpse of Homecoming: The Tobi Amusan Story by sharing a teaser on Instagram. The feature-length documentary is produced by ATHLST, a sports news and content studio.

The documentary will chronicle Amusan’s rise to world champion status and her fight against a doping scandal that briefly clouded her career.

“Over the past couple of years, I’ve been pouring my heart into a project that shares my journey—the highs, the struggles, and everything in between,” Amusan wrote alongside the trailer. “This isn’t just another documentary—this is your opportunity to be part of something special.”

The teaser reveals insights into Amusan’s life both on and off the track, featuring her historic win as Nigeria’s first world athletics champion at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, where she set a world record of 12.12 seconds in the 100m hurdles semi-final.

The film also touches on the adversity Amusan faced, including her 2023 suspension for missing three doping tests within a 12-month period. She was later cleared of any wrongdoing by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in 2024.

While the release date for Homecoming has not been announced, the documentary promises an inspiring portrayal of Amusan’s resilience and success. Alongside her world record, Amusan is the reigning Commonwealth and African champion and a three-time Diamond League titleholder in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share