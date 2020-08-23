The most stylish African players in LaLiga, past and present

It’s no secret that football is one of the more glamorous sports out there, made all the more so by some dazzling footwork and flair. And what’s more, several LaLiga players have gone that one step further and have become African style icons over the years.

As we ready ourselves to enjoy a thrilling La Liga 2020/21 season, let’s take a look at the fashion focus of the beautiful game. Here are some of the most on-trend African players gracing the Spanish league who made our best-dressed footballers list.

Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon)

This Cameroonian football star has become an icon for African fans of the beautiful game – and not only on the field. Eto’o fans will know that he made his debut with Real Madrid in LaLiga Santander, before moving on to RCD Mallorca and finally, with great success, to FC Barcelona, during which time he was considered by pundits as the best striker in the world. Today he makes our list as one of the best dressed African footballers to play in LaLiga.

But that’s not all: he also owns his own fashion brand! Samuel Eto’o 9 produces a stylish line of menswear, including sneakers, caps, and football attire. Collaborating with designer Gabriel Pascal Nyemeg Nlend (also from Cameroon), the football legend has infused his personal style into the DNA of his successful clothing business.

Kevin-Prince Boateng (Ghana)

Most footballers look great in a suit or jeans, as well as in their team kits, but few of them pull off high fashion and body art quite like Kevin-Prince Boateng.

The 33-year-old Ghanaian’s fashion sense is just as versatile as his epic moves on the field. Currently playing for Turkish side Besiktas on loan from Fiorentina but formerly of UD Las Palmas and FC Barcelona, Boateng is equally at home playing in midfield or up front.

Kevin-Prince is famous for rocking a fedora hat along with his silky pyjamas and robe. In fact, a pic of him in this adventurous outfit went viral in his home country.

Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria)

He may not be a budding fashion entrepreneur or an Instagram sensation quite yet, but Samuel Chukwueze is certainly Nigeria’s brightest young LaLiga star… and he looks amazing in a suit.

The 21-year-old, who currently plays as a winger for Villareal CF, has an inspiring backstory that has won him the respect and admiration of fans – more than 120k of them on Instagram alone – fellow players and coaches around the world.

His model looks and impressive physique make him an ideal match for formal, smart casual and sporting attire, and he’s not shy to share his latest style on social media.

Kelechi Nwakali (Nigeria)

The 22-year-old Nigerian shot to the limelight at the 2015 U17 World Cup where he captained his country to victory and also won the tournament’s Golden Ball. As a result, he joined English side Arsenal before spending time on loan in Belgium, Netherlands and Portugal.

No doubt that living in these different countries has had an inspiration on his fashion style. Although a very grounded young man, he takes his style quite seriously whether sporting a casual look or going all out in designer.

Nwakali signed permanently for Huesca on a three-year deal halfway through the 2019/20 season and his contributions have helped his team secure promotion to the Spanish top flight as LaLiga SmartBank champioins. We look forward to seeing him recapture his amazing form when he makes his top flight debut in the 2020/21 LaLiga Santander season.