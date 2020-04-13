The event that changed football

It’s over a month since the coronavirus reached Europe and subsequently led to the suspension of the vast majority of the continent’s leagues.

The outbreak has resulted in a general health and financial crisis, changing the lives of millions of people throughout the world.

The Swiss Super League was postponed in February, followed by Serie A, LaLiga Santander, Ligue 1, the Bundesliga, the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and Premier League.

The virus affected all the competitions in a domino effect that led Spain to announce a state of emergency on March 14.Only four leagues are currently underway – those in Belarus, Nicaragua, Burundi and Tajikistan.

In Italy, the game between Juventus and Inter was held behind closed doors on March 8 due to fears of possible disease spread.

In England, Liverpool were coming a step closer to winning the Premier League after Manchester United’s victory over second-placed Manchester City.

Bayern Munich were extending their winning streak, while Real Madrid dropped to second after losing to Real Betis and Boca Juniors won the Argentine Primera Division.

Then, everything seemed to be changing as European games were postponed, while others were played behind closed doors.

Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani announced that he was the first footballer to test positive for COVID-19, followed by his teammate Paulo Dybala and Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta.

Football was shut down and lockdown was imposed in several European countries, while social distancing became non-negotiable. People were urged to stay at home, and from there they started applauding the health workers for their tremendous work in combating the pandemic.

FIFA, UEFA and the European leagues were trying to find a solution concerning football’s return – all agreeing that health is the priority.

The financial crisis has led clubs to carry out salary cuts for their first team players and UEFA have decided to postpone the 2020 European Championship to 2021, when the 2020 Copa America will also take place.

European football’s governing body are contemplating a move to get action back underway in summer, while Belgium have already cancelled their league with the Bundesliga planning to return in May.

Spring has arrived and the last great football duel we watched dates back to March 11, when Atletico Madrid came back to defeat Liverpool 3-2 and qualify to the Champions League quarter-finals.

After the outbreak, football will resume, but nothing will be as it was before.

