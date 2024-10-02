Ten Hag dismisses panic over Man United’s slow start

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has downplayed concerns about his future at Old Trafford, insisting the Red Devils’ poor start to the new season is “nothing to panic about.” Despite speculation surrounding his position, Ten Hag remains confident he can turn things around.

United currently sit 13th in the Premier League after a poor run of form, managing just two wins from their first six games. The team has suffered heavy 3-0 home defeats to rivals Liverpool and Tottenham, adding to the mounting pressure. In the Europa League, United also stumbled, beginning their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Dutch side FC Twente.

Ten Hag was already under scrutiny at the start of the season after surviving an internal review led by new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe and his advisors at the end of last term. It was widely believed that United’s shock FA Cup final victory over Manchester City saved his job, despite a disappointing eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Reports suggest the Dutch tactician will be given time to improve results, with crucial away fixtures against Porto in the Europa League on Thursday and Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday likely to be decisive.

“Nothing is easy, but this is nothing for me to panic about,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports. “I have experienced these situations so often with my teams during seasons.”

Despite the rocky start, Ten Hag’s tenure has not been without success. In his two seasons at the club, he has secured two major trophies—the League Cup in his debut campaign and an FA Cup triumph last term, ending United’s six-year wait for silverware. His contract was even extended by a year as recently as July.

Ten Hag remains optimistic, believing that the club’s leadership, led by Ratcliffe, will stick to the agreed strategy of developing young players through a transitional phase. “We made the decision together—the ownership, the leadership—and we are all behind it,” Ten Hag said. “In May, in all of my last six seasons, there were trophies, and that’s what we are aiming for.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

