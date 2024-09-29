Under-fire Ten Hag vows to revive Manchester United’s form

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains convinced he will reverse his team’s poor form following a disheartening 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham on Sunday.

Red Devils were on the back foot from the start, as Brennan Johnson opened the scoring after just three minutes, capitalizing on Micky van de Ven’s surging run through United’s defense.

The situation worsened when captain Bruno Fernandes was shown a straight red card before halftime, leaving United with 10 men. Spurs’ dominance was later reflected in the scoreline, with second-half goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke.

The Dutchman, who began the season under scrutiny after narrowly surviving an internal review last season, now faces increased pressure with the Red Devils sitting 12th in the Premier League, following just two wins from their first six games.

Despite the mounting criticism, the former Ajax manager is confident he will be given the time needed to improve the team’s performance. “We all made the decision together, as ownership and leadership, in the summer,” said Ten Hag when asked if he feared being replaced. “We made that decision based on a clear review of what needed improvement and how we wanted to build the squad.”

The United boss, who received a one-year contract extension just under three months ago, acknowledged that the team needs time to get back on track but remained optimistic. “I think we will get better, and we need some time. We are all on one page, in the same boat—ownership, leadership, staff, and players.”

With two tough away fixtures against Porto in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the Premier League looming, Ten Hag faces a critical week to turn things around.

Reflecting on United’s defensive struggles, particularly in allowing Van de Ven’s early run to set up the opener, Ten Hag expressed frustration. “What I saw in the first 30 minutes is below the level we can expect from a Manchester United team. The players got very stressed after conceding so quickly and made bad decisions.”

Former United captain Gary Neville branded the first-half performance a “disgrace,” while Fernandes defended his red card, arguing it should not have warranted more than a yellow. “Never a red card, that is my view,” Fernandes said. “If he wants to give me a yellow for stopping a counter-attack, I can understand, but more than that, no.”

Ten Hag, however, remains focused on the future, determined to steer United out of their early-season struggles and back into contention.

